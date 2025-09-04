Comerica Bank Buys 1,052 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $84.77.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

