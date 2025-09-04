Comerica Bank Buys 493 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

