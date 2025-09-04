Comerica Bank Buys 9,502 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

