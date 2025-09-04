Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 323.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of DXC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

