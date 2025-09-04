Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

