Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,702,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 31,373.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enpro by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 338,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,809,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total transaction of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

