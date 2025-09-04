Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 40,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,400. This represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

