Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 552,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 539,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 367,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,236.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 1.0%

DIOD stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

