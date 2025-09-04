Comerica Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,053.12. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Progress Software Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

