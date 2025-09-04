Comerica Bank Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 2.8%

Freshpet stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.