Comerica Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Qualys were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 82.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $1,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,828.50. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

