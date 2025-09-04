Comerica Bank Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 111,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

