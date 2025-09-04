Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Comerica Bank grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

