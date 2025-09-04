Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 92,527 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,826,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,415.05. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $322.50 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

