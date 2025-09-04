Comerica Bank Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Comerica Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

MDYG opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

