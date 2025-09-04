Comerica Bank Purchases 639 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,802,000 after acquiring an additional 116,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,222,000 after buying an additional 351,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,012,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after buying an additional 4,096,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 121,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Banking System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

