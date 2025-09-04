Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 119.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 19.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.