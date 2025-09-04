Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in EVI Industries, Inc. $EVI

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $27.37 on Thursday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

