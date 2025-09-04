Comerica Bank Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

