Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IAC by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IAC by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

IAC Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

