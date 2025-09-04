Comerica Bank Sells 1,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 283,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,398,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

