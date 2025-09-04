Comerica Bank Sells 1,263 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,367 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

