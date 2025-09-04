Comerica Bank Sells 12,869 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 336.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $110.60 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $3.46 per share. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.