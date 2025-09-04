Comerica Bank Sells 1,835 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.4%

HRL opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.