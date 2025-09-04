Comerica Bank Sells 189 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.38.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

