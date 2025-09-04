Comerica Bank Sells 2,540 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

