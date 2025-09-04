Comerica Bank Sells 492 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

