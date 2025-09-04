Comerica Bank Sells 4,963 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 80.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $798,119.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,068.88. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total value of $184,478.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,654.36. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,953 in the last ninety days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $276.29 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

