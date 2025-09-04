Comerica Bank Sells 58 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

NewMarket Trading Down 2.0%

NEU stock opened at $811.64 on Thursday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $835.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.74 and its 200-day moving average is $645.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The company had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

