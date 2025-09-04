Comerica Bank Sells 8,563 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $14,247,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.3%

QDEL stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.