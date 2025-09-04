Comerica Bank Sells 8,960 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

