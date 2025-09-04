Comerica Bank Trims Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 218,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

NYSE DY opened at $249.48 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $285.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

