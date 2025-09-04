Comparing Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and FGI Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Brand House Collective alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.86 FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.06 -$1.20 million ($1.49) -2.75

Profitability

FGI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brand House Collective. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brand House Collective, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brand House Collective and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% FGI Industries -2.07% -3.99% -1.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of FGI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brand House Collective has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brand House Collective and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 FGI Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brand House Collective currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.01%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Summary

Brand House Collective beats FGI Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand House Collective

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand House Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand House Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.