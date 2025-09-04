Comparing Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) & Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) and Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lsb Industries and Akzo Nobel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsb Industries -6.15% -0.34% -0.14% Akzo Nobel 4.08% 13.63% 4.38%

Risk & Volatility

Lsb Industries has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akzo Nobel has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

73.7% of Lsb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lsb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lsb Industries and Akzo Nobel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsb Industries $522.40 million 1.14 -$19.35 million ($0.46) -17.95 Akzo Nobel $11.59 billion 1.02 $586.50 million $0.89 25.89

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Lsb Industries. Lsb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lsb Industries and Akzo Nobel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsb Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akzo Nobel 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lsb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Lsb Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lsb Industries is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Lsb Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semiconductor, nylon, and polyurethane intermediates, ammonium nitrate, and metal processing; chemical feedstocks, emissions abatement, water treatments, and refrigerants; pulp and paper, aluminum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; abatement for diesel vehicles; and food refrigeration, dry ice, and enhanced oil recovery. In addition, the company provides industrial grade and low density ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate for explosives mining, quarries, and other blasting activities. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States and other parts of North America. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, Astral Batiment, AwlGrip, Brikol, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, CONSOLAN, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Herbol, Hammerite, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Interpon, Inca, Luxol, Levis, Lesonal, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Mactra, Nordsjo, Oxirite, Protecto, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Resicoat, Relest, Sparlack, Sadolin, Sikkens, Sea Hawk, Savana, Salcomix, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, U-tech, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, and Zweihorn brands. The company serves to energy, packaging, infrastructure, and shipbuilding and maintenance industries, as well as general industries, such as agricultural and construction equipment, construction-related steel, metal fabrication, pipes, appliances, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

