Comparing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and Valneva”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 458.67 -$2.00 million ($0.02) -3.57 Valneva $183.52 million 4.07 -$13.25 million ($0.98) -8.95

Profitability

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Health Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United Health Products and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -1,954.81% Valneva -33.87% -34.78% -13.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valneva 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valneva has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.84%. Given Valneva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than United Health Products.

Risk & Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valneva beats United Health Products on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

