Concentrix Corporation $CNXC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Concentrix by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

