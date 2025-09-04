Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 102,400 shares, anincreaseof204.8% from the July 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

