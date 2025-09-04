Contrasting Amentum (AMTM) & Its Peers

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amentum to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Amentum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amentum
|0.41%
|10.90%
|4.18%
|Amentum Competitors
|6.89%
|30.78%
|7.17%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Amentum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amentum
|$8.39 billion
|-$82.00 million
|63.60
|Amentum Competitors
|$8.29 billion
|$330.08 million
|31.32
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amentum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amentum
|1
|4
|5
|0
|2.40
|Amentum Competitors
|48
|526
|1041
|25
|2.64
Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Amentum’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Amentum peers beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Amentum Company Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
