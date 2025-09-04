Contrasting Amentum (AMTM) & Its Peers

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amentum to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amentum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 63.60 Amentum Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 31.32

Analyst Ratings

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amentum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 526 1041 25 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Amentum’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amentum peers beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

