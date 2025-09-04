Contrasting Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Boise Cascade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 1 1 6 1 2.78 Boise Cascade 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Boise Cascade has a consensus price target of $112.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Boise Cascade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 221.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boise Cascade pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Boise Cascade has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Boise Cascade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.04 billion 2.54 $396.00 million $0.38 65.28 Boise Cascade $6.72 billion 0.47 $376.35 million $6.81 12.33

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Boise Cascade. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 3.97% 2.95% 1.73% Boise Cascade 4.00% 12.26% 7.64%

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

