Critical Analysis: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) versus Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FinWise Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 9 2 0 1.93

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $133.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.63 $12.74 million $0.97 19.42 Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.85 billion 2.90 $582.54 million $9.29 13.83

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 12.72% 7.70% 1.76% Cullen/Frost Bankers 21.20% 15.46% 1.18%

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.