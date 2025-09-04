CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. CVB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. The trade was a 8.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

