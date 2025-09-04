Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Insider Amy Becker Sells 18,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy Becker sold 18,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DCI opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

