Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $671.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other news, Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $78,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,775. The trade was a 64.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $356,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,500,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,857,429.68. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,356 shares of company stock worth $1,045,468. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

