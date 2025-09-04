Dover Corporation $DOV Holdings Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,256 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $174.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.55. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

