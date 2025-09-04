DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $67,901,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9,327.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $3,118,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $600,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Hoffman sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $299,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,375. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,516 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

DXPE stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.