Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 168,655 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 817,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 95,125.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

