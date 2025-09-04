Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 168,655 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
