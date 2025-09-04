Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 4,459.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The firm had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Read Our Latest Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.