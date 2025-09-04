Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.31 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.59). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.57), with a volume of 149,778 shares trading hands.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £160.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,019.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.43.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

