Eric Vishria Sells 30,953 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $386,900.00.

Confluent Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 169,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Confluent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.