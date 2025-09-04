Eric Vishria Sells 30,953 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 5th, Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $386,900.00.
Confluent Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 169,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Confluent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
