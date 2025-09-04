Ericsson $ERIC Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 86.1% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 711,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 106.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,659,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 200.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 206,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Stock Up 1.3%

ERIC stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.80.

Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

